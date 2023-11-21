‘My bundle of joy’: Allu Arjun shares heartwarming post as he wishes daughter Allu Arha on her 8th birthday

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's little princess, Allu Arha, turned 8 today, November 21. On that occasion, the Pushpa actor shared some adorable photos of Arha and him on social media. He shared some unseen pictures with his daughter which are from their time at Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi’s wedding in Italy.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter (now X) to wish his daughter, Allu Arha on her birthday. He made posts and captioned them as, "My Bundle of Joy," "My Joy," and "Happy Birthday to my JOY." In one tweeted post, Allu Arjun shared a GIF of his daughter Allu Arha and him doing some goofy poses. A few other photos shared by the actor show him carrying Arha and dancing with her while dressed in traditional wear.

Check out posts by Allu Arjun for daughter Allu Arha on her birthday

The photo shows Allu Arjun in a traditional white suit with a messy hairdo and a pair of black shades that perfectly complement his look. Little Arha is seen in a pastel lavender dress with floral patterns on it. She also wears sparkling boots to complete her attire. The father-and-daughter duo are seen shaking their legs on Varun Tej's baraat.

The Happy movie actor also shared a black and white monochrome photo where the bunny actor and Arha have a heartfelt laugh together. One of the most adorable photos of Allu Arha shows the little princess donning a glittering frock. She is facing the mirror and smiling. The picture is also seen in black and white monochrome.

In the lovely GIF shared by the Arya movie actor, he is seen wearing a knitted sweater with a graffiti design. He pairs it with black shades and white trousers. Allu Arha is seen in a pretty white princess frock. The duo is seen posing in goofy pouts.

In the other tweet, the Arya 2 movie actor shared a single picture and a cute picture of Allu Arha. She is seen donning a traditional half saree with loose hair, a diamond necklace, and adorable simple make-up.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's most recent film was the 2021 action drama Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many others in significant roles. The film was a huge success, even winning two National Awards for Best Music Direction and Best Acting.

The actor will next be seen in the sequel to the 2021 film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles from the first installment, and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will also play significant parts. On Independence Day of the following year, the film is scheduled to hit the big screen.

