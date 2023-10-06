'My camera's on a roll': Tamannaah Bhatia drops quirky UNSEEN pics of herself

Tamannah Bhatia who was on a roll since her song Kavaala went on to become a sensational hit, has also seemed to meet up with great performances in her career as well. Her performances in the anthology Lust Stories and web series Akhiri Sach were some of the best-known portrayals by the actress in recent years and was largely credited by the audience for it.

Recently, Tamannaah shared a few of her pics from her phone’s camera roll, writing the caption ‘My camera’s on a roll’ featuring the actress in various instances, enjoying herself.

Tamannaah’s Instagram post

The actress can be seen enjoying herself in various social settings, mid-shoot, enjoying at home or just being the perfect sand sculpture in this series of photos.

Many fans were quick to express their love for the actress, calling her beautiful and pretty basically just adoring her aura and charm. The actress is surely deserving of such love and praise, with how much she achieves by being herself.

On Workfront

Coming to the work front of the actress, the Bahubali actress has surely got some fun-filled lineups up ahead across multiple languages which includes a Malayalam film called Bandra starring Dileep, a Tamil film titled Aranmanai 4 which is the fourth movie in the Aranmanai horror franchise and a Hindi film titled Vedaa starring John Abraham.

The actress has been busy for quite some time with numerous projects as well. Besides being a part of the Lust Stories 2 segment directed by Sujoy Ghosh opposite her current boyfriend Vijay Varma, while also being a part of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s film Bhola Shankar. She also starred in two web series in the year 2023 which are Amazon Prime Video’s Jee Karda and Disney+ Hotstar’s Akhiri Sach.

