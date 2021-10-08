My character in the movie never emotes: Sivakarthikeyan on his biggest challenge while filming ‘Doctor’

Sivakarthikeyan will be starring in his upcoming film ‘Doctor’. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Siva spoke about why he turned producer for ‘Doctor’ which has garnered tremendous buzz amongst the audience members. Siva said, “Director Nelson Dilipkumar has been a very close friend of mine since the days of my television career. I started my television career in 2007, and he directed the show, which I took part in. My trust in him made me produce this film.”

Siva spoke about playing a character who does not express emotion and how it was challenging for him to play. “For me, the biggest challenge was to perform without expressing emotions. My character in the movie never emotes. He never expresses anything. He believes in action. In reality, I am more of an expressive guy,” said Siva. The star further spoke about ditching an OTT release for ‘Doctor’. He said, “After the first wave of Covid-19, we waited as we had plans to go for a theatrical release once it was over. But when the second wave came, we were a little skeptical about the release of the film.”

Siva further said, “I produced this movie on a first-copy basis and gave it to KJR Studios. They decide the business and everything. So, I told them to do whatever they felt right. But luckily, the second wave was there for a lesser amount of time, and as the scenario became clearer, we decided to go for the theatrical release.” Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Doctor’ has been dubbed in Telugu as ‘Varun Doctor’ and it will release on October 9.

