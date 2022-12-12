My dear superstar friend Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan extends heartfelt wishes on Thalaiva's 73rd birthday

Two of the most established names in the South film fraternity, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have worked together in several memorable movies like Moondru Mudichu, Avargal Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Thappu Thalangal, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thaayillamal Naan Illai, Ninaithaley Inikum, and Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum, to name a few. Today, as the Jailer star celebrates his 72nd birthday, the Vikram actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a lovely birthday wish for his co-star.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success." Prior to this, the versatile actor Dhanush also used the micro-blogging site to wish the Superstar, "Happy birthday THALAIVA". In addition to this, Salute star Dulquer Salmaan compiled a special birthday wish for the Kaala star, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever." Check out the post below: