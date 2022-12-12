My dear superstar friend Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan extends heartfelt wishes on Thalaiva's 73rd birthday
Kamal Haasan wished co-star Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday through a lovely social media post, check it out.
Two of the most established names in the South film fraternity, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have worked together in several memorable movies like Moondru Mudichu, Avargal Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Thappu Thalangal, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thaayillamal Naan Illai, Ninaithaley Inikum, and Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum, to name a few. Today, as the Jailer star celebrates his 72nd birthday, the Vikram actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a lovely birthday wish for his co-star.
He wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success." Prior to this, the versatile actor Dhanush also used the micro-blogging site to wish the Superstar, "Happy birthday THALAIVA". In addition to this, Salute star Dulquer Salmaan compiled a special birthday wish for the Kaala star, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."
Check out the post below:
Rajinikanth's upcoming movie
Now, talking about Rajinikanth's professional commitments, the superstar will next headline filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Billed as an action comedy, the venture will also feature Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in prominent roles, along with others. Although, we still await the announcement of the movie's leading lady.
Kamlesh Haasan's next
In the meantime, Kamal Haasan is presently occupied with the sequel of his 1994 drama, Indian 2. Following the footsteps of the original, the sequel will also have a pan-India release in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, the project has a stellar cast with Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in crucial roles.
Also Read: Rajinikanth Turns 72: Dhanush wishes superstar on birthday; Dulquer Salmaan says 'keep inspiring us forever'