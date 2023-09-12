'My family too was at the concert amid the chaos': Karthi on AR Rahman's Chennai concert mismanagement

Actor Karthi has called for calm after a chaotic scene unfolded at an AR Rahman concert, Marakuma Nenjam in Chennai on September 10. The concert was marred by alleged reports of overcrowding and mismanagement.

The concert location experienced a range of problems, such as extensive traffic congestion, disappointed ticket holders who couldn't get in despite their substantial investments, upset children, and an overall chaotic ambiance.

In a Twitter post, the Kaithi actor said that his family was at the concert and witnessed the chaos. He expressed his disappointment at the way the event was organized.

"We have known and loved Rahman sir for more than 3 decades now," Karthi wrote.

"What happened during the concert was unfortunate. However, knowing sir he would be immensely affected by it. My family too was at the concert amid the chaos but I stayed with #ARRahman sir and I hope the event organizers take responsibility,” read Ponniyin Selvan actor’s tweet.

The actor also urged fans to choose love over hate. "I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all," he said following a tag "#LoveAboveHate"

Organizers Accept Responsibility for Chaos at AR Rahman Concert

The chaos at the AR Rahman concert has raised concerns about the safety of fans at large events. In a post on Twitter, the organizers, of ACTC events openly accepted their "complete responsibility" for the circumstances. They said that they were "deeply sorry" for the inconvenience caused to the fans and that they were taking steps to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

“We are grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response and overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. To those unable to attend due to overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and are accountable. We stand with you. #MarakkumaNenjam (sic)." -ACTC Events

Even the Legend himself apologized to his fans for the mismanagement and ordeal they had to suffer. The Oscar-winning music composer said he was 'terribly disturbed'. He is ready to refund the amount of the tickets to people who were victims of the chaotic situation and failed to attend the concert and holds himself responsible for the unfortunate experience.

About KK concert held on May 31, 2022

A similar incident occurred last year at the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata during the KK concert held on May 31, 2022. As per the fans who attended the live concert, the venue was overcrowded and jam-packed. Doctors declared myocardial infarction as the cause of KK’s death.

