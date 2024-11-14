'My fans feel bad that their hero doesn't...': Throwback to when Prabhas opened up on failure and not used to handling stardom

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most sensational stars audiences have witnessed over the years. The Telugu actor has gone on to conquer the entire country, receiving a massive outpour of love. However, there was a time when he openly admitted fearing failure, owing to the past bitter experiences of going through pain as he hit low in his career. Throwback to the Rebel star’s candid interview.

In an older interview with IANS, Prabhas revealed that despite touching sky-rocketing limits with massive blockbuster hits in his career, he has also been afraid of failure nonetheless.

He addressed the insane amount of pressure he had on him after the success of the Baahubali series for which he worked for over 2 years and how he did not take up any project during the same time, while he could have easily taken up a few more.

He said, “Failure will be there, especially when you make such big films. I have waited for two years… I could have been part of four films and earned more money. Fear will be there…we have to see the success of the producers, and the time and hard work the actors and technicians have put in. I know the pain as I was there every day. So, yes, I do fear failure.”

Prabhas also addressed the fan expectations towards him, where they want him to perform the very best on-screen.

Despite his rugged avatar on-screen, Prabhas happens to be quite a shy guy in his real life. In one of his older interviews, the Kalki actor actually opened up about his reserved nature and shockingly mentioned how he is still not quite comfortable in giving interviews.

He revealed that while he wants many people to watch his films, at the same time he is uncomfortable to face a lot of people himself, since he feels not knowing the right way to handle stardom.

Speaking with IANS, he revealed, “I am still shy when I go to interviews. I want a lot of people to come and watch my film but I can't face (that many) people. After being in the industry for 13-14 years now, I still don't know how to handle stardom. My fans feel bad that their hero doesn't come out so much. I'm better than before, and trying to improve.”

On the work front, Prabhas has quite a few projects lined up, including Salaar 2, Fauji, Spirit and The Raja Saab.

