'My heart': Atlee's wife Priya shares adorable zoo moment with Jawan-helmer and son Meer

Atlee has quickly become one of the most recognized, and most wanted directors across the country since the release of his latest film, Jawan. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathy in lead roles, has been a major box-office success. And the one person who has stood beside Atlee throughout his journey, right from the beginning is his wife, Priya Mohan.

The actress, who has featured in films like Naan Mahaan Alla and the Malayalam film Red Chillies, had penned down a heartfelt note for her husband on his birthday. She also shared a cute family portrait with the couple, and their infant son, Meer.

Today, Priya shared another picture, this time of the Mersal director and their son Meer, petting an elephant at a zoo. The duo in the picture also seemed to be wearing color-coordinated outfits, donning white.

She shared the picture on her X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

“My heart @atlee_dir #meerpapa”

Check out the post below:

Celebs wishes Atlee on his birthday

Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and SJ Suryah have taken to social media to wish the Bigil director. Other friends, and frequent collaborators like Ruben, who has been the editor for all of Atlee’s films, and GK Vishnu, who has been the cinematographer of films like Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan also wished the director via their social media.

Atlee on the work front

The director has been riding high on the success of his Hindi directorial debut. Apart from King Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathy, the film also features prominent faces like Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and more. The music for the film has also received widespread acclaim and was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, it was rumored that Atlee is in preparations for a film that would feature both SRK and Thalapathy Vijay. However, there have been no official confirmations regarding this.

