'My husband demands divorce and I'm threatened' says Ambili Devi on her troubled marriage with Adithyan Jayan

Malayalam actress Ambili Devi's shocking revelations about her troubled marriage with second husband Adithyan Jayan have taken social media by storm. There had been a lot of speculations about all's not well between Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan and that they have officially been divorced. After months, Ambili Devi decided to speak up and revealed that she is legally still Adithyan Jayan's wife but also stated their marriage is going through a bad patch. In an interview with Manorama Online, the actress and mother of two kids also went on to reveal that Adithyan Jayan is in a relationship with other woman who is said to be pregnant with his kid.

"Some people said that the woman was pregnant but at first I did not believe it. I trusted my husband. But, I was surprised when a few people called me recently and started saying ‘Congrats, are you pregnant again’. They found out that Aditya's Facebook cover picture was a scanning photo. When I went to a relative's Facebook account and looked at Aditya's account, I was convinced that what they said was true."

During the same interview, she revealed that her husband is demanding divorce and is also being threatened. "To be honest, I’m scared. I’m afraid someone will endanger me. They have a problem with me saying this openly. They have to make sure that no one in the industry knows about it. They threatened to kill me if I found out. My aging parents have many threats that will happen to me and will correct me. I have been in a bad mood for the last two months. I will be stigmatized … Cyber ​​attack. Can’t live in the trash … and so on."

Ambili has two sons, one from her first marriage and the second son is with Adhithyan.

