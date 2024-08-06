‘My leg was broken and doctors said you cannot walk forever’: Chiyaan Vikram recalls his days of struggle as an actor

Chiyaan Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. In the recent audio launch of the film, the star revealed his struggles as an actor and how he defied the destiny written by doctors.

At the event, he started off by talking about his early aspirations of becoming an actor and how he always came in last in school academics. Owing to his aspirations from an early age, the actor participated in various plays and would often choose diverse roles in them.

Additionally, the actor revealed more about his accident back in the day and said, "In an accident, my leg was broken, and doctors said I would never walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries, but due to passion and self-confidence, I bounced back."

Talking more about Thangalaan, the actor’s co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu recently praised Vikram. She said that it had been her long-lasting dream to work with him and that with 100% conviction, she could say he was the best co-star she ever had.

She also added that Vikram supports his co-stars throughout the shoot and is immensely generous. The actress concluded by saying how she wishes to be like him one day.

The film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, features Chiyaan Vikram and actress Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Set in India's pre-independence period, the film tells the tale of a tribal leader who sets out to help the British Army excavate gold from their village mines.

Advertisement

However, things turn sour when they have to face the wrath of a sorceress who counters their actions, leading the tribal leader to confront her. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, after numerous delays.

The movie also features actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Vettai Muthukumar, Krish Hassan, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with two singles already unveiled by the makers.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shruti Haasan felt bad about taking dad Kamal Haasan for granted; ‘He was offended’