My Lord Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you plan to watch Sasikumar, Chaitra J Achar’s social satire drama

My Lord, starring M. Sasikumar and Chaitra J. Achar in the lead roles, was released in theaters on February 13, 2026. Directed by Raju Murugan, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about the satirical social drama.

My Lord Twitter Review

Taking to the social media handle X (formerly Twitter), a user commented that My Lord deserved a rating of 2.75 out of 5 and described it as a fairly engaging social drama with a pertinent premise and some quirky dialogues.

The user mentioned that the film lagged in places and that the satirical humour did not work much, although the climax was convincing enough. Despite its shortcomings, the user called it a sincere venture with a noble intent and gave it an above-average verdict.

Another netizen said that My Lord felt like a serious courtroom drama with strong intent, but its execution remained uneven. The user stated that Sasikumar delivered a calm and natural performance that fit the grounded tone well, though his character arc felt emotionally limited in several key moments. They added that the female lead brought sincerity to her role, but the writing did not always provide enough depth to make the emotional scenes fully impactful.

Moreover, a third user rated the film 2.5 out of 5 and said that the core idea of a medical mafia targeting the poor was strong, but the execution was mediocre. The user pointed out that there were significant lags in both halves of the film, with only four or five scenes and a few dialogues standing out. They remarked that the performances were good, but the technical aspects were weak, concluding that Raju Murugan’s work was better than the Karthi starrer Japan.

More about My Lord

My Lord is a satirical social drama starring M. Sasikumar and Chaitra J. Achar in the lead roles. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film follows the story of Muthusirpi and Suseela, who find their lives, dignity, and identities stripped away when government records incorrectly declare them dead.

How they challenge the system and reclaim their rights is explored in the film. Apart from the main leads, the movie also features Asha Sarath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Mahadev Payyakkal, and many others in key roles.

