‘My Malayalam career will be ending...’: Tovino Thomas REACTS to possibility of taking up multi-starrer Telugu films

Tovino Thomas is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, a.k.a ARM. The film is touted to be a big opener in the Malayalam film industry, a period actioner directed by Jithin Lal. While his successive performances have made him a much sought-after actor across multiple regional film industries, Tovino recently commented on the possibility of him doing a Telugu multi-starrer film.

At the pre-release event for ARM in Telugu language in Hyderabad, Tovino Thomas addressed whether the audiences would witness him do a multi-starrer Telugu film some day. To this the actor mentioned that he would not be able to do it, since making one Telugu film would lead him to lose out on a significant number of projects in his own Malayalam language film industry.

Expressing the reason a bit more clearly, Tovino said, “In Telugu, for a multi-starrer to happen is very hard because everyone is busy with their own movies. Everyone is so busy. And I cannot be part of a Telugu multi-starrer because if I am doing a Telugu movie, 4-5 movies of mine in Malayalam will get affected. If it is a Telugu multi-starrer, probably my Malayalam career will be ending with that one particular movie because all my movies will get affected.”

Furthermore, the actor emphasized that no matter what, he feels a certain sense of commitment towards the Malayalam film industry, which has given him such recognition, success and fame. As a result, he finds it important to prioritize his own language film base first than to turn a new leaf for other regional film industries.

Tovino Thomas is an actor who candidly shares his thoughts on his own performances, as well as those of his peers and mentors in the industry.

For instance, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had talked about his admiration for legendary senior thespians like Mammootty and Mohanlal and revealed how much he seeks inspiration from the two’s impeccable work and dedication towards the craft.

The Minnal Murali star said, “When I was born, they were already superstars and great actors, and when I entered the industry, nothing had changed, they remained the same icons even now.”

Coming back to his work front, Tovino has a number of projects lined up in the near future. Besides ARM, these include L2: Empuraan and Identity.

