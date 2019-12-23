My Santa: Dileep starrer's release date pushed; To arrive in theatres on Christmas

Dileep starrer My Santa which was previously about to release on December 20th has been pushed to December 25th.

South actor Dileep was recently in the news for his upcoming project Keshu Ee Veedinte Naadhan with his close aide Nadirshah. Keshu Ee Veedinte Naadhan has been written by Sajeev Pazhoor of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame. Urvashi plays Dileep's love interest. Though they have acted together in several films before, this is the first time they are paired opposite each other. Dileep is set to play a 60-year-old man, who goes by the name, Keshavan. Dileep's fans were eagerly waiting for the release of his next film My Santa.

Recently, Dileep's fan page shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account. The film which was previously about to release on December 20th has been pushed to December 25th. The movie received a U certificate from the censor board. My Santa is a fantasy thriller. It revolves around a little girl Aisha, who wants to meet Santa Claus. Dileep will portray the role of Santa Claus in the film. Manasvi Kottachi will be portraying the role of the 10-year-old girl Aisha in the movie.

Directed by Sugeeth, My Santa is entirely shot in Ooty. The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Siddique, Indrans, Sunny Wayne and Anusree in pivotal roles. The movie has been scripted by Jemin Cyriac and the music has been composed by Vidyasagar. Dileep was last seen in Jack & Daniel. The film is produced by Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sandra Maria Jose and Saritha Sugeeth for the banner of Wall Poster Entertainment. It is the first time Dileep and Sugeeth are teaming up for a movie.

Credits :Times Of India

