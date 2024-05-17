'My scenes were cut': Eesha Rebba opens up on her minimal screen presence in Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha

South actress Eesha Rebba, known best for her appearances in films like Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Bandipotu, Ami Thumi, and Awe has stirred a controversy with her remarks on working on Aravinda Sametha starring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Despite director Trivikram Srinivas initially assuring her of being one of the second leads during the film's narration, Rebba expressed deep disappointment upon seeing her minimal presence finally after the film was released in 2018.

Eesha Rebba talks about her role cut in Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha

Telugu actor Eesha Rebba, last seen in Mama Mascheendra alongside Sudheer Babu and Mirnalini Ravi has recently been making headlines following her remarks on her appearance in Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha.

As per reports, in a recent interview, the actor discussed various aspects of her personal life but what caught the maximum attention was when she spilled beans about working with the Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde.

According to the Ami Thumi actor, director Trivikram Srinivas assured her that she was one of the female leads in Aravinda Sametha at the time of film narration.

Talking on the same lines, Eesha said, “I was asked to cut short my vacation, and Trivikram shot a song featuring me. I even learned to ride a Harley Davidson bike for the film. Unfortunately, my scenes were cut from the final version,”.

Further expressing her disappointment, the Darsakudu said that she would have been happy if the team had announced her as the second female lead.

''Many people called me, saying my character had minimal screen time and no major impact'', she added.

However, the director has not yet reacted to the alleged accusations.

More about Aravinda Sametha

Directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, the story of Aravinda Sametha revolves around a young scion of a powerful family with a long history of violence who decides to put an end to the bloodshed which leads him to a path of self-discovery.

