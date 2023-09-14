'My soul is leaving my body': Rashmika Mandanna gets trained by Samantha's personal fitness trainer; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is very much into fitness and constantly shares glimpses of her workouts on social media. The actress has shared a new post of her working out, and she opined that the video makes her inner beast very happy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "This is a video @junaid.shaikh88 has captured- where my soul is leaving my body and coming back.. He’s is turning me into a super human slowly and steadily.. looking at this video makes the inner beast in me very very happy I must say.."

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: 'We prayed this for you'; Sends regards to Nayanthara and Atlee