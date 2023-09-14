'My soul is leaving my body': Rashmika Mandanna gets trained by Samantha's personal fitness trainer; VIDEO
Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her sweating it out in the gym.
Key Highlight
Rashmika Mandanna is very much into fitness and constantly shares glimpses of her workouts on social media. The actress has shared a new post of her working out, and she opined that the video makes her inner beast very happy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "This is a video @junaid.shaikh88 has captured- where my soul is leaving my body and coming back.. He’s is turning me into a super human slowly and steadily.. looking at this video makes the inner beast in me very very happy I must say.."
