'My thangamey': Vignesh Shivan drops Nayanthara birthday PIC; family celebration unveiled

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema today. The actress has featured in close to 75 films and has left a mark on every industry she has been a part of. The actress is also celebrating her 39th birthday today and decided to spend the day with her husband Vignesh Shivan, and sons Uyir and Ulag.

Earlier today, Vignesh Shivan took to social media to wish the Iraivan actress on her birthday. He had even written a sweet and heartfelt note for her, calling the actress and her happiness the meaning behind his life. Now, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer has shared a photo of the picture-perfect family celebrating Nayanthara’s birthday, with the caption: “Happy birthday, My thangamey”

Check out the photo below:



The picture showed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in matching green t-shirts, and blue denims, while Uyir and Ulag were seen in matching brown onesies as well. Earlier today, Vignesh Shivan also shared an image of Nayanthara’s birthday cake on his Instagram story, which read “Happy Birthday my Uyir Ulagam”.

Check out the story below:

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in I. Ahmed’s psychological thriller film, titled Iraivan, alongside Jayam Ravi. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, and more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, Nayanthara also made her Bollywood debut recently, with Atlee’s Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and many more. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was a blockbuster success.

Up next, the actress has three projects lined up, Annapoorani, which is her 75th film. The film is slated for release on December 1st. She is also featured in the film Test with Jayam Ravi, Meera Jasmine, Siddharth, and more, and Mannangatti since 1960 with Yogi Babu.