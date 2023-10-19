‘My UYIRS chilling’: Vignesh Shivan shares wholesome video of Nayanthara and son Uyir relaxing

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are undoubtedly the epitome of couple goals. The couple often turns to social media to give a little sneak peek into their lives. Now, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer has shared yet another wholesome glimpse, where Nayanthara could be seen relaxing with their son Uyir on the poolside.

The mother and son were seen by the pool, chilling on a lounger, where Uyir was peacefully sleeping on his mother’s lap. Vignesh shared the video on his Instagram story, with the caption “My UYIRS chilling”. For the unversed, Uyir, in Tamil, means life.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 romantic action comedy film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It is reported that they had been dating since the release of the film. The couple officially tied the knot on June 9, last year.

In October last year, they became parents to twin sons, Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy. The Jawan actress also recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing heartwarming messages and pictures with her picture-perfect family.

On the work front

Nayanthara was last seen alongside Jayam Ravi in I. Ahmed’s psychological thriller film Iraivan. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle, and many more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews, with the performances of the lead actors garnering much praise.

The actress also recently made her Hindi debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film was helmed by Atlee and featured an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was a blockbuster hit, grossing more than 1000 crores.

The actress is next said to have 3 films lined up, Mannangatti Since 1960, alongside Yogi Babu, Test alongside R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and more, and a film temporarily titled LadySuperstar75.

As for Vignesh Shivan, he was last seen as the lyricist of the song Rathamaarey from Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He will next be seen helming an untitled film with Pradeep Ranganathan.

