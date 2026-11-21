Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, was initially slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026. However, the action thriller is now reportedly set to have its release postponed.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa skips November release?

According to a report by Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mysaa will not arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. Instead, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film on December 11, 2026.

However, this remains an unconfirmed report, and an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. Reportedly, the postponement is due to the need to comply with new certification guidelines, which require films to be submitted at least two weeks before their scheduled release.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the Gond tribal community, Mysaa follows a fearless tribal woman whose life takes a drastic turn following trouble against her family and people. Driven by a desire to protect her community, she transforms into a fierce lone warrior and takes on oppressive forces.

Alongside her fight, Mysaa also embarks on a deeply personal journey to uncover a long-buried truth and find an answer to a question that has haunted her throughout her life.

Apart from Rashmika, the film features Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film's music and background score are composed by Thudarum and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram fame Jakes Bejoy.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the lead role in Ranabaali, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama follows a 19th-century warrior who clashes with officials during the colonial era, alongside his wife and trusted allies.

The film features The Mummy fame Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, with Lal, Easwari Rao, Sheela Rajkumar, and others appearing in key roles. Upon release, it received mixed reviews.

Looking ahead, the actress is expected to play a pivotal role in the Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone starrer Raaka . Directed by Atlee, the film is touted to be an epic cinematic venture featuring extensive visual effects.

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