Mysaa Release Date: Rashmika Mandanna starrer action thriller to hit big screens on November 27, 2026

Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is an upcoming action thriller directed by Rawindra Pulle. Following the intense first look, the makers have officially confirmed that the film will release in theatres on November 27, 2026, with a fierce new poster featuring the actress.

Mysaa Release Date

Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa!”

Here’s the post:

The upcoming action thriller is touted to feature Rashmika Mandanna as a tribal woman, a character that requires her to combine emotional intensity with considerable physical strength.

Following the actress’ recent medical emergency, Rashmika is all set to return to the film’s shoot soon. Apparently, the film has only 12 days of shooting left before it wraps up entirely. Produced by UnFormula Films, the movie is expected to feature Tarak Ponnappa, Rahul Ravindran, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

The film is also expected to feature the actress in an underwater fight sequence. Interestingly, I’m Game and Khalifa composer Jakes Bejoy is handling the film’s tracks and score.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film follows a couple whose vacation takes an unexpected turn after they meet a free-spirited woman who develops feelings for the man. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Looking ahead, Rashmika will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the period action film Ranabaali . Reportedly set in the late 1800s, the film is said to be inspired by events from that era, with Vijay portraying the role of a warrior. The film also features Arnold Vosloo in a key role and is scheduled to release on October 16, 2026, after being postponed from September 11.

Additionally, Rashmika is rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s Raaka , though an official confirmation is awaited.

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