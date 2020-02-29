Mysskin breaks silence on Thupparivaalan controversy; to REVEAL details of his next film soon

Mysskin, whose name appeared on headlines after the controversy surrounding Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2, has now announced that he would be revealing details on his next film soon.

After Vishal made it public that Mysskin is not onboard anymore as director in his next film, Thupparivaalan 2, the director did not make any comments on it. When he was enquired about the film, his responses were rather sarcastic. Now, the director finally broke silence and stated that he would like to thank everyone behind the success of his films, Thupparivaalan 1, Pisasu and Psycho. He also added that he would soon make announcements about his next film.

For the unversed, it was reported earlier that the Mugamoodi director had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the remaining portions of Thupparivaalan 2, to which Vishal disagreed. It is to be noted here that Vishal is bankrolling the film under the banner Vishal Film Factory. Reports also suggested that since it is next to impossible to raise that amount, the director and producer decided to part ways. Now, Vishal himself will be directing the remaining portions.

Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will also be seen playing key roles in the film. In the first installment, Vishal played the role of a brilliant detective and the film narrated the challenges he faced while solving mysterious crimes. The film did well at the box office and it received positive responses from critics. The cast and crew members have been sharing pictures and videos of the film from the sets. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Credits :Dina Malar

