Mysskin to collaborate with Arun Vijay for Anjathe sequel? Find out

Director Mysskin and actor Arun Vijay will be joining hands for the sequel of superhit film Anjathe.

Mysskin, whose previous directorial venture was with Udayanidhi Stalin’s Psycho, is all set to join hands with Kollywood’s popular actor Arun Vijay. Now, new reports claim that the duo will be collaborating for the sequel of the hit film Anjathe. At a time when Kollywood directors and actors are in a spree of making sequel films, this has come as yet another addition to the n number of second installments of Kollywood. The yet to be titled film will be Arun Vijay’s 32ns film.

However, no official announcement has been made on this yet. Meanwhile, Mysskin and Vishal had a huge fall off during the shooting of Thupparivaalan 2. The director was ousted from the film and Vishal himself directed the remaining portions of the film. While Vishal claimed that Mysskin demanded more money than the estimated production budget, Mysskin claimed that Vishal treated him disrespectfully. It is to be noted that Vishal has froduced the film under his home banner, Vishal Film Factory.

On the other Hand, Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia. Mafia marked the second directorial outing of Karthick Naren, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed directorial debut Dhruvangal Pathinaaru. Priya Bhavani Shankar played the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia, which also featured Prasanna as the main antagonist. Arun Vijay has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam other than the untitled project with Arivazhagan. He also wrapped up the shooting of his yet another film, tentatively titled AV 31.

