Mysskin hints at collaboration with Vijay; Says he wants to do a James Bond like spy thriller with Thalapathy

Mysskin had an interaction with his followers on social media, when one of the fans asked him about his possible collaboration with Vijay.

It is well known that Mysskin is one of the critically acclaimed directors in Tamil cinema. He is also known for presenting famous actors in a fresh and stylish way. Now, while interacting with his fans during a Twitter space yesterday, Mysskin expressed his desire to direct a James Bond kind of spy thriller. The interaction happened on Thalapathy Vijay’s 47th birthday, and fans of Vijay asked him about a possible collaboration with Vijay.

On the work front, it was announced last year by filmmaker Mysskin that he has started the shooting of the sequel to his horror-thriller Pisasu 2. Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, has hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the sequel to his hit horror flick. This film marks the second collaboration between Andrea and Mysskin after Thupparivaalan.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the film Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s first look poster was revealed on the evening of Vijay’s birthday as a surprise to his fans. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music. The makers were shooting the film in Georgia, while reports suggest that first two schedules of the film were wrapped up. He was last seen in the college drama Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

