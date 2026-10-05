Mysskin opens up on delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train, stories for Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mammootty: "Recently narrated..."

Filmmaker-actor Mysskin has opened up about his long-delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train, admitting that their uncertain fate has caused him “pain” but saying he has now chosen to move forward. The director, who last helmed Psycho in 2020, has not had a directorial release since, despite completing both projects. In a recent conversation with Avudaiappan Talks, he reflected on the struggles of filmmaking and revealed that he is focusing on new stories instead.

Mysskin opens up on Pisasu 2 and Train’s fate

Speaking about the challenges of making a film, Mysskin compared the process to a battlefield, where directors have to deal with “massive egos” both on and off location. He also acknowledged that “too much of creative ambition is bad,” a lesson he said he learnt through his own experiences with filmmaking.

Mysskin then shared a striking dream that he believes reflected his feelings about Pisasu 2 and Train. “Take Pisasu 2, for example, or Train. I wonder if they will ever release. I had a dream recently. In it, I saw a massive elephant carrying two dead babies. It placed them near the well of my house. What did I do? I went inside, brought some fruit and water, and placed them there. I asked ChatGPT to interpret my dream. It told me I must have two dead relatives on my mind. I thought it represented Pisasu 2 and Train,” explained Mysskin.

The filmmaker said the dream helped him realize that he had emotionally moved past the two projects. “I let them go and immediately started writing something else. I think we should not stick… We should walk forward. We should move. There is pain, but you have to move on. I don’t want to get angry. I think I should walk off. I recently narrated a story to Lokesh Kanagaraj, and he liked it a lot,” added Mysskin.

Mysskin has 26 stories, including one for Mammootty

Rather than dwelling on his delayed releases, Mysskin is now looking ahead. He revealed that he has 26 story ideas, including a script intended for Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

About Mysskin

Mysskin made his Malayalam debut with I’m Game. He also had a cameo in Love Insurance Kompany and has Sathyavan Savithri lined up.

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