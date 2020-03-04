Mysskin’s next to have STR as the lead actor? Read on

Actor Simbu, whose next film Maanaasu is underway, will be seen joining hands with director Mysskin for his next film.

While the news of Mysskin’s exit from Thupparivaalan 2 has not yet settled down, new reports have emerged, claiming that Mysskin will be directing the next film of STR aka Simbu. After multiple reports emerged about his exit, Mysskin broke his silence earlier this month and stated that he would announce his next film soon. This news about Mysskin’s association with STR comes as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Simbu.

Meanwhile, Simbu is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Maanaadu, which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, the film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan for female lead, Premgi Amaren, Bigg Boss fame Daniel, SA Chandrasekar, Manoj Barathiraja, Barathiraja among the others. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. The film marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu and it will be a political-thriller.

On the other hand, there were reports which suggested that Simbu’s next film will be directed by National Award winning director, Cheran. According to Indiaglitz, Cheran narrated an emotional story, which has a big role for the hero, and STR seems to be mighty impressed with the script. During his participation in Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, Cheran had stated that he had narrated a story to Vijay Sethupathi and that the shooting would start as soon as he left the house. However, there has been no update about it. Cheran was last seen playing the lead role in Rajavukku Check.

