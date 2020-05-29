Mysskin’s next with Simbu to have Vadivelu in a key role? Find out

Vaigaippuyal Vadivelu will be seen in a key role in Mysskin's next film with Simbu. It is reported that the film will be a sequel to the megahit film Anjathe.

It was reported earlier that STR aka Simbu will be playing the lead role in the next directorial venture of Mysskin. While some reports suggested that the actor has been sidelined as he demanded a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for the film, no confirmation has been made on this yet. With this, it is now being reported that the film will have Vaigaippuyal Vadivelu in a key role. Some reports also suggest this film will be a sequel to the megahit film Anjathe.

Hearsay has that actor Arun Vijay has will be replacing Simbu for the sequel. However, no official announcement has been made on the sequel or its cast. At a time when the whole Tamil cinema industry is on a spree of making sequels and prequels, this film has come up as yet another addition to the list of second installments of Kollywood films.

Meanwhile, Mysskin made headlines after his infamous fallout during the shooting of Thupparivaalan 2. The director was ousted from the film after Vishal claimed that he demanded more money than the speculated budget. Mysskin alleged that Vishal did not treat him with respect on the sets, due to which he himself walked out of the film. Simbu will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. The film’s shooting has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID 19. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

