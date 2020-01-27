Mysskin’s Psycho: Yet another sneak peak of the Udhayanidhi starrer released

A sneak peak of director Mysskin's Psycho, which has Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menon and Aditi Rao in lead roles, was released Today on video streaming application YouTube.
In a highly graphic sneak peak of director Mysskin’s psycho thriller with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role, the makers have released a video, which will send chills down your spine. The video starts with a woman, who is approaching her car in a parking lot. Upon looking her damaged car lock, she suspects something fishy, and looks around. In no time, the serial killer stabs her in her neck with what looks like a screwdriver and knocks her down. Even after she gives up, he stabs her multiple times until she dies a slow painful death.

The video ends after he closes her corpse with a plastic sheet. Psycho is director Mysskin's first movie after Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan, which released in 2017. The psychological thriller also has Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. Psycho has music by Ilayaraja, which is yet another factor that will attract more audience. After Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, this is the third time that the maestro and Mysskin are collaborating. It should be noted that for both Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, Mysskin was critically acclaimed.

The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the film an A Certificate, and the director, during the interview, confessed that Psycho is a very violent film. He also stated that the film is an homage to his most admired director, Alfred Hitchcock. “I’m a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master,” he said in an interview with The Times Of India.

