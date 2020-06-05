Mysskin says Vishal is like his younger brother; Says he misses the little fights that they have in his office

For the first time after the Thupparivaalan 2 controversy, director Mysskin opened up how his relationship with Vishal was like.

It is well known that director Mysskin and actor Vishal had a huge fall off when the film Thupparivaalan 2 was being shot. Now, according to India Glitz, Mysskin said in an interview that Vishal was like his younger brother and that he misses him dearly. The director also stated that Vishal would jump off a building without batting an eye if he asked him to. He added that they used to fight for little things in his office and he missed it hugely.

For the unversed, Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory took over as the director. While Vishal stated that Mysskin had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the film, Mysskin’s statements mentioned that the actor had never treated him respectfully, due to which he himself opted to walk out of the project. Vishal will also be seen as the lead actor in the film.

The film will also have actors Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in key roles. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Mysskin’s next directorial venture will be the sequel of Anjathe. Hearsay has that Simbu will play the leading actor in the film. Vishal, on the other hand, will be next seen in Chakra. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads.

