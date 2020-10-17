Mysskin shares a post about his upcoming project Pissasu 2; Filmmaker starts work on the film's music

The southern director Mysskin has started work on Pissasu 2's soundtrack. The filmmaker shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The latest news update about the upcoming film titled Pissasu 2 states that the director has started work on his film. The ace filmmaker shared a post on his Twitter. The southern filmmaker wrote in his tweet, "Started Pisasu-2 music composition @Lv_Sri @Rockfortent @kbsriram16 @andrea_jeremiah @APVMaran @SureshChandraa @PRO_Priya @DonChannel1." Previously it was reported that the director had thanked director Bala for giving him the title of Pissasu for his upcoming film. Currently, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account to say that he is working on Pissasu 2's soundtrack composition.

The upcoming film is slated to be a horror film. Karthik Raja who is the son of well known Ilayaraja is composing music for the much awaited horror flick. The film Pissasu 2 is the second part of the successful Tamil language flick. The fans and followers of the ace filmmaker are very excited about the highly anticipated film. The fans also took to their social media account to express their excitement. The film Pissasu 2 is generating a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the film audiences and fans. The horror drama Pissasu 2 will feature actors Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani in the lead.

The fans of the gorgeous diva, Andrea Jeremiah are eagerly looking forward to seeing her in the horror film. The actress will also feature in the much awaited film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay.

