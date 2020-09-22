Mysskin thanks filmmaker Bala for allowing him to use Pisasu title for his next film

As per news reports, the film Pisasu was also helmed by Mysskin and now the director wants to make its second part. Check out his tweet.

The well known director from the southern film industry, Mysskin took to his Twitter account to thank the director cum producer Bala for allowing him to use the film's title Pisasu. The title belongs to the filmmaker Bala as his company B Studios was the one which backed the film which had released the film in the year in 2014. The film Pisasu was also helmed by Mysskin and now the director wants to make its second part state the news reports about the director.

The 2014 film was reportedly a blockbuster film and had made some impressive box office collections. The director Mysskin and producer Bala made for a super hit combination. The ace director Mysskin announced his next film Pisasu 2 on the eve of his birthday on September 20. The fans and film audiences were thoroughly delighted about the upcoming film Pisasu 2. The director also enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are very excited about the upcoming film Pisasu 2. The director also shared a picture alongside producer Bala on his Twitter account.

Check out the post

Mysskin reportedly states that he is grateful that Bala happily gave away the film title of Pisasu to him and how he feels indebted towards the producer. The 2014 horror flick had Naga and actress Pragya Martin in the lead. Now, the fans and followers of director Mysskin are eagerly waiting to hear more details of the film.

(ALSO READ: Mysskin to collaborate with Arun Vijay for Anjathe sequel? Find out)

Share your comment ×