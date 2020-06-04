Mysskin's upcoming film with Mafia actor Arun Vijay titled Kaavu?

The latest news reports suggest that the Arun Vijay film helmed by Mysskin is titled Kaavu.

The Thupparivaalan director Mysskin is reportedly collaborating with south actor Arun Vijay for a film. The latest news reports suggest that the Arun Vijay film helmed by Mysskin is titled Kaavu. There is no official word out yet about the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Mafia actor will be playing the lead in the film with Mysskin. The news reports further suggest that the southern director has reportedly completed work on as many as 11 scripts.

The southern star Arun Vijay had reported completed work on films like Boxer, Agni Siragugal, and Sinam. The latest update suggests that the makers of Kaavu are looking forward to kick start the shoot of the film Kaavu post the lockdown is lifted. If news reports are to be believed then Mysskin is also oping to cast Simbu and Vadivelu in an upcoming film. There is no information about this project, but there is a strong buzz that Mysskin could do a film with Simbu and the comic actor.

The filmmakers of the south film industry are hoping to resume the production and filming work after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted. The government of certain southern states have reportedly announced some eased norms when it comes to resuming the work on films. Some filmmakers have restarted work on dubbing and music-making.

