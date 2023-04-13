N Lingusamy sentenced to 6 months jail; Director issues statement

Tamil director N Lingusamy, who recently worked with Ram Pothineni for the film Warrior, is currently in the headlines for being sentenced to prison. The director has been sentenced to 6 months in jail over the cheque fraud case. He has also reacted to the imprisonment report from the jail and issued a statement on social media.

In 2022, PVP Capitals filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, for a Rs 1.03 crore cheque bounce case. According to reports, the brother borrowed money from the financial firm PVP Capital Limited in 2014 but when they tried to return the amount, their cheque bounced. The brothers own the production house, Thirrupathi Brothers.

Now, after many years, the Madras High Court upheld the 6-month jail sentence on Director Lingusamy. However, the director took to Twitter and reacted to the news of getting arrested in the cheque fraud case. He revealed that they will go for a further appeal. His statement, which is in Tamil, loosely translates, "The dispute is between PVP capitals and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers film media private limited. The honorable court ruled today on the petition they have filed. We will appeal against this order and legally face the issue."

Check out N Lingusamy's official statement about getting jailed over the cheque fraud case

About N Lingusamy

He made his directorial debut with the Tamil family drama Aanandham, starring Mammootty. His second film was Run with Madhavan. The film, too, was commercially successful and also received good reviews. His next project was Sandakozhi with Vishal in his second film which became the biggest hit in Tamil cinema. He is also known for blockbusters like Paiyaa and Vettai.

The director's last release was the bilingual film Warrior with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni. The film was a commercially and critically failure. Krithi Shetty played the role of the female lead. Next up, the director is yet to announce his next

ALSO READ: By God’s grace, I am fine and healthy: Sanjay Dutt issues a statement on getting hurt while shooting for KD