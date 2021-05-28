N. T. Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Chiranjeevi remembers Senior NTR; Demands Bharat Ratna for the late actor

For the unversed, NTR and Chiranjeevi have shared screen space in Telugu film Tirugu Leni Manishi. The film released in 1981.

May 28th marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Social media is filled with tributes for the legendary actor. Fans have been remembering his incredible contribution to Indian cinema and to the Telugu people. Megastar Chiranjeevi also remembered Senior NTR on the latter’s 98th birth anniversary with a throwback photo. Chiranjeevi also penned a long note demanding Bharat Ratna for the late actor. The Sye Raa actor took to social media and shared a note with the hashtag #BharatRatnaforNTR.

His note in Telugu loosely translates to, "It is a matter of pride for all Telugus to give the Bharat Ratna to our Telugu Tejam, the proud leader of the country, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, just as the famous singer Navayuga Vaithalikulu gave the Bharat Ratna posthumously to Bhupen Hazarika. If this honor is bestowed on the NTR people on the eve of their 100th birthday, it is an honor bestowed on the Telugu people. Commemorating them on the occasion of the 98th birthday of that great man."

For the unversed, NTR and Chiranjeevi have shared screen space in Telugu film Tirugu Leni Manishi. The film released in 1981.

Take a look below:

Also Read: NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Twitterati remember the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

Meanwhile, a lot of celebs from the Telugu film industry are remembering the legend on his birth anniversary.

Featured in almost 300 films, NTR earned three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) under National Art Theater, Madras, and for directing Varakatnam (1970). He also won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for Kodalu Diddina Kapuram in 1970.

NTR passed away of heart attack on 18 January 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 72. He was cremated and his ashes were immersed at Srirangapatna by his second wife eight years later in 2004.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×