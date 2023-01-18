N.T. Rama Rao Death Anniversary: Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram pay tribute to their grandfather and legendary actor
Jr NTR and his brother, every year with fans and other family members, visit NTR ghat to pay tribute to N.T. Rama Rao.
Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram on Wednesday, January 18, visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 27th death anniversary. One can see in the video, clad in casual looks, the brothers walked barefoot and paid tribute to Sr NT Rama Rao amid a huge crow and media presence. The legendary actor has worked in many Telugu films a total of 300 films died on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad, the state capital. He was 72.
A former movie star served three tumultuous terms as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and his record of work as an actor made him a mythic figure among the Telugu-speaking audience of AP. For the unversed, Jr NTR and his brother, every year with fans and other family members, visit NTR ghat to pay tribute to the actor and former Chief Minister, both on his birth and death anniversaries. It's a tradition that the Nandamuri family follows every year.
Kalyan Ram also shared a photo on twitter and fondly remembered his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Often referred to by his initials NTR, the legendary Sr actor has won many awards including, three National Film Awards, two Rashtrapai Awards and one Nandi Award. Rao who had made his debut as an actor in a Telugu social film Mana Desam was the recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 1968.
Meanwhile, check out the video of Jr NTR and KalyanRam paying tribute to Sr NTR:
In the past, during his interviews, the RRR actor, Jr NTR said that he always had an influence of his grandfather on his life. He also revealed that this helped him to recite lengthy monologues in his films.
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more