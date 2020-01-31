Naadodigal 2: High Court puts a stay on Sasikumar, Samuthirakani starrer's release

Naadodigal 2 was supposed to release today, on January 31. However, the High Court has put a stay on the film’s release.

Tamil film Naadodigal 2, which is written and directed by Samuthirakani was supposed to release today, on January 31. However, the High Court has put a stay on the film’s release. According to media reports, a company called MM Finance filed a case of Rs 1.75 crore, which they gave it to the producer as a loan and is yet to be returned. A report in IndiaGlitz states that the company and the makers of the film had agreed to buy Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry theatrical rights. The makers had paid in instalment Rs 3.5 Crores out of the total amount of Rs 5.25 Crores. The remaining account is yet to be returned to the company.

The report further states that the same rights were sold to some other company as well and this had led to huge loss to MM Finance company. The finance company approached the court and the verdict ruled in their favour. Hence, the makers of the film have got a stay order a day before the release of Naadodigal 2. HC has given 2 weeks for the producer to reply over the same. Naadodigal 2 is produced by S Nandagopal under the banner of Madras Enterprises.

Courts should not encourage these last minute cases against releasing a movie. So much efforts are spent in making and releasing a movie and each day of delay results in huge loss. There should be some order such cases should be listed at least a month earlier.#Naadodigal2 https://t.co/RYwrAfEqpj — Thalaivar Darbar (@Vijayar50360173) January 31, 2020

Naadodigal 2 had generated huge hype among the audience as the first instalment turned out to be a hit at the box office. 10 years after the super hit film Naadodigal, the makers are set to release the second part of the franchise. The film stars Sasikumar, Anjali, Athulya Ravi, Bharani, Namo Narayana, Gnanasambandam, MS Bhaskar and others in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

