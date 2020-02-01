Naadodigal 2 Twitter review: Here’s what twitterati has to say about the Sasikumar and Anjali starrer

Following back to back trouble for the release of Sasikumar's film Naadodigal 2, the film finally hit the big screens today. Check what twitterati has to say about the film.

Sasikumar starrer and Samuthirakani directorial Naadodigal 2 finally hit the big screens today after facing many troubles. This comes 10 years after the super hit film Naadodigal and the makers of the sequel have only retained Sasikumar and Bharani from the cast of the movie’s first part. Due to financial issues, the film’s release date was blocked. The makers actually planned to release the movie on January 31. However, after a stray order by Madras High Court, the makers were able to release the movie only today.

The theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu for the film has been acquired by Linda Big Pictures. Produced by S Nandagopal's Madras Enterprises in association with Samuthirakani’s Naadodigal, the film has Sasikumar, Anjali, Athulya Ravi, Bharani, Namo Narayana, Gnanasambandam, MS Bhaskar and others in key roles. On the technical front, Prabhakaran has composed music for Naadodigal, cinematography by NK Ekambaram and editing by Gopi Krishna.

#Naadodigal2 (Tamil) - Interval - Social ideas are noble and appreciable but the take is extremely preachy and loud. The noise is actually suffocating, at times. The only positive is its break-point scene, that justifies the 'Naadodigal' tag. #Nadodigal2 — Review Ram (@moviereviewram) February 1, 2020

#Naadodigal2 Interval: A well-intentioned film of course, but you'll have to bear with the loud narrative that is packed with life lessons. A particular porattam sequence and the pre-interval scenes are good, there are too many songs which make it feel like a musical at times. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 1, 2020

#Naadodigal2 is a worthy addition to the #Nadodigal franchise. One of the better franchise films in Tamil cinema... The combination of @thondankani, @SasikumarDir has worked... again... with able support from @yoursanjali and @justin_tunes Detailed review coming soon#Velvom pic.twitter.com/4Y9JhikVxA — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) February 1, 2020

The makers had earlier released the film’s trailer. In the trailer, it can be noticed that the film will follow the similar plot of the first installment. It looks like Naadodigal 2 will focus on the emotions of close friends. Ever since the release of the trailer, it has been going viral on social media. The first part dealt with friends coming together for love, while in the second installment, friends have joined hands to represent student unity, their clashes and the problems they face with politicians. Sasikumar is seen leading his friends to succeed.

Credits :Twitter

Read More