Naadodigal: Sasikumar starrer's trailer dropped; Release date declared

Actor Sasikumar's much awaited sequel to Naadodigal is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. The makers have released a promising trailer of the movie.

In what comes as a surprise news to Kollywood fans, Samuthirakani's directorial Naadodigal 2 will finally hit the big screens on January 31, 2020. This comes 10 years after the super hit film Naadodigal and the makers have retained Bharani alone from the cast. Due to financial issues, the film’s release date was blocked, and now, all the issues have been sorted out. The theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu for the film has been acquired by Linda Big Pictures. Produced by S Nandagopal's Madras Enterprises in association with Samuthirakani’s Naadodigal, the film has Sasikumar, Anjali, Athulya Ravi, Bharani, Namo Narayana, Gnanasambandam, MS Bhaskar and others in key roles.

While the film will release after a week, the makers have now released the film’s trailer. In the trailer, it can be noticed that the film will follow the similar plot of the first installment. It looks like Naadodigal 2 will focus on the emotions of close friends. Ever since the release of the trailer, it has been going viral on social media. The first part dealt with friends coming together for love, while in the second installment, friends have joined hands to represent student unity, their clashes and the problems they face with politicians. Sasikumar is seen leading his friends to succeed. Our Honourable Distributors for #Naadodigal2 | Movie Releasing Jan 31st!#Naadodigal2 @thondankani @SasikumarDir @yoursanjali @AthulyaOfficial @justin_tunes @MadrasEnterpriz @LindaBigPicture @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/WpGxBJXsoS — Linda Big Pictures (@LindaBigPicture) January 24, 2020

On the technical front, Prabhakaran has composed music for Naadodigal, cinematography by NK Ekambaram and editing by Gopi Krishna.

Credits :YouTube

Read More