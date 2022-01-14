Naai Sekar Movie Review: More appealing to kids than elders

Title: Naai Sekar

Cast: Sathish, Pavithra Lakshmi

Director: Kishore Rajkumar

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Imagine a man being bitten by a dog that is being experimented on by a scientist, and then ending up behaving like the dog. That is what Sathish’s Naai Sekar is all about. Protagonist Sekar (Sathish) is an IT employee who is in love with his colleague Pooja (Pavithra Lakshmi). Sekar is someone who hates dogs but unfortunately, he gets bitten by a dog that Rajarajan, a scientist was working on. Sekar starts behaving like a dog and the dog starts showing the traits of a human. Well, that is when there is appraisal underway at work, and a meeting with Pooja’s father too. Now, can Sekar become normal again? Will he manage before it is too late?

Kishore Rajkumar, the director, of the film didn’t have to work hard to make this comedy entertainer. With actors like Sathish, who gets into the skin of the character, things become easy. We know the actor as a comedian, so some of the antics that he has to do after being bitten by the dog (like biting a character below his hip) doesn't feel like image-damaging stuff. At the same time, he is also acceptable as a regular guy with a romantic interest. Be it even hanging his tongue out or showing eyes like a puppy does, Sathish has nailed his performance on the whole. Pavithra is a debutant and definitely doesn’t look so. She made a confident debut and has done every part of her character well. T-shirts with some crazy lines written over, showing Korean restaurants and pop cultures is shown in this film.

Also, on the other hand, this one is not an out and out entertainer. It is more of a time pass comedy, while there was a chance that it could have been a lot better. Also, the fact is that audiences are fed up watching Manobala and Swaminathan playing the same managers again and again. What a dog can do, it has been shown very well. But it has to be done in the best possible way.

Kishore should have worked on the screenplay a little more, and rewritten a few scenes from it. On the whole, this film is more appealing and enjoyable for kids than adults.