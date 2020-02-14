Naan Sirithal Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Hiphop Adhi and Ishwarya starrer

Hiphop Adhi's film Naan Sirithal, directed by Raana hit the big screens on Friday. The film is based on short film Keka Beka Keka Beka by director Raana.

Naal Sirithal, which has multi-talented actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, was released today. The actor was last seen in the sports drama Natpe Thunai, which was received well by the audience and it made some good profit at the box office too. Directed by Raana, Naan Sirithal has Tamizh Padam famed actor Ishwarya Menon as the female lead. K S Ravikumar and Ravi Mariya will be seen playing some prominent roles in the film. The comedy entertainer was produced by Sundar C. under the banner Avni Movies.

It is to be noted that the film is based on short film Keka Beka Keka Beka, directed by Raana. On the technical front, Naan Sirithal had cinematography by Vanchinathan Murugesan. While Sreejith Sarang handled the editing, songs and background score were composed by Hiphop Tamizha. While the movie hit the big screens on the Valentine’s day, audience have been taking to Twitter to post their reviews to the much awaited film. Here are some of the reviews posted by the fans of Hiphop Adhi on the microblogging site:

#NaanSirithal Interval: Neat so far. The concept is what makes the film click, even though the laugh-out-loud comedy is on the lower side. This is tailor-made material for the youth, interestingly conceived scenes with lots of real life references! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 14, 2020

#Naansirithal First half :- Still now going good without any flaws.. Thala - Thalapathy movie scenes ultimate! Looking forward for second half #NaanSirithal #Naansirithalreview #NaansirithalFromToday — santhoshraj (@Iamsantho) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal -

Scenes are composed with the narrative to fit in. Few scenes work well, with fun here and there.

All the knots tie towards the interval. #KekkaBekka — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithalFdfs #NaanSirithal #NaanSirithalReview@hiphoptamizha cheering and singing with fans

Aadhi bro neenga nalla cricket player polaPerfect Catches (mobiles) Movie unimele semma funWorth watching..Comedies Vera lvl Climax #HipHopTamizha pic.twitter.com/ZExnb4so7Q — Darshan (@Darshan_2509) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal -3.25/5 second half over takes the first half and makes us laugh even more than first half....good watch and perfect outing for youngsters #NaanSirithaal #NaanSirithalFromFeb14 @hiphoptamizha @Ishmenon @Rockfortent — Ismail Syed (@farwayfromsight) February 14, 2020

Director Raana was a former associate of Director Shankar and he has worked in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. During the audio launch of the film, the director had stated that Rajinikanth watched his short film and appreciated it. The director was quoted as saying ny News Today, “I worked as assistant for Shankar during the making of Enthiran 2. Rajinikanth happened to watch my short film Kekka Bekka and was mightily pleased with the content. That emboldened me to do it as a movie. I thank Shankar from whom I learnt a lot”

