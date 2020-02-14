  1. Home
Naan Sirithal Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Hiphop Adhi and Ishwarya starrer

Hiphop Adhi's film Naan Sirithal, directed by Raana hit the big screens on Friday. The film is based on short film Keka Beka Keka Beka by director Raana.
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: February 14, 2020 11:04 am
Naal Sirithal, which has multi-talented actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, was released today. The actor was last seen in the sports drama Natpe Thunai, which was received well by the audience and it made some good profit at the box office too. Directed by Raana, Naan Sirithal has Tamizh Padam famed actor Ishwarya Menon as the female lead. K S Ravikumar and Ravi Mariya  will be seen playing some prominent roles in the film. The comedy entertainer was produced by Sundar C. under the banner Avni Movies.

It is to be noted that the film is based on short film Keka Beka Keka Beka, directed by Raana. On the technical front, Naan Sirithal had cinematography by Vanchinathan Murugesan. While Sreejith Sarang handled the editing, songs and background score were composed by Hiphop Tamizha. While the movie hit the big screens on the Valentine’s day, audience have been taking to Twitter to post their reviews to the much awaited film. Here are some of the reviews posted by the fans of Hiphop Adhi on the microblogging site:

Director Raana was a former associate of Director Shankar and he has worked in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. During the audio launch of the film, the director had stated that Rajinikanth watched his short film and appreciated it. The director was quoted as saying ny News Today, “I worked as assistant for Shankar during the making of Enthiran 2. Rajinikanth happened to watch my short film Kekka Bekka and was mightily pleased with the content. That emboldened me to do it as a movie. I thank Shankar from whom I learnt a lot”

Credits :Twitter

