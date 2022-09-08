Naane Varunven's Veera Soora Song: Dhanush's first single from Selvagharan's directorial is dark and trippy

Dhanush will be seen next in an upcoming Tamil film titled Naane Varunven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvagharan. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in Kollywood. The makers unveiled a big update and that is the first single from the film. Titled Veera Soora, the first song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is unique, dark, and haunting.

The actor shared the track on Twitter today, September 7. Composed. by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song captures the dark side of Dhanush's character in Naane Varuven. The lyrics video shows Dhanush as an archer who is wandering alone in the wilderness. Lyrics are penned by Selvaraghavan. The song is crooned by Muthusirpi, Sam, Shenbagaraj, and Narayanan.