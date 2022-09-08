Naane Varunven's Veera Soora Song: Dhanush's first single from Selvagharan's directorial is dark and trippy
Dhanush will be seen next in an upcoming Tamil film titled Naane Varunven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvagharan. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in Kollywood. The makers unveiled a big update and that is the first single from the film. Titled Veera Soora, the first song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is unique, dark, and haunting.
The actor shared the track on Twitter today, September 7. Composed. by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song captures the dark side of Dhanush's character in Naane Varuven. The lyrics video shows Dhanush as an archer who is wandering alone in the wilderness. Lyrics are penned by Selvaraghavan. The song is crooned by Muthusirpi, Sam, Shenbagaraj, and Narayanan.
Sharing the first single on social media, Dhanush wrote, "Veera soora - The theme of the dark side From Naane varuven @thisisysr musical."
With Dhanush in the main role, the thriller also stars Indhuja Ravichander as the female lead. Yogi Babu and Elli AvrRam will be playing prominent characters in the movie. The Karnan actor will play a dual role in his next that of a youngster and the other of a middle-aged man. The story deals with the deja vu effect between two lookalikes.
Dhanush is collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade for Naane Varuven. Before this, the sibling duo worked together on the following projects, Mayakkam Enna, Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, and Pudhupettai. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, Naane Varuven will have camerawork by Om Prakash and editing by Bhuvana Sunder.