Naane Varuven: Dhanush and Selvagharan's highly anticipated teaser to unveil on September 15; Check out new poster

Dhanush will be playing a dual role in Naane Varuven . The storyline talks about a déjà vu effect between two lookalikes. The new poster shows his two different shades as well.

Dhanush' s upcoming film with his brother and filmmaker Selvagharan is most awaited in Kollywood. The makers have now shared a big update, leaving fans super excited. The highly anticipated teaser of Naane Varuven will release on September 15, Thursday. The official time of trailer release is yet to be announced.



Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade with this venture. Earlier, the two brothers had joined forces for movies like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Speaking about working with his brother on the film, Selvaraghavan in an interview with Pinkvilla said, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding, that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent."

Indhuja Ravichander and Elli AvrRam will play the female leads opposite Dhanush, while Yogi Babu will play supporting role. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, Om Prakash is looking after the camera work for the flick and the editing is being performed by Bhuvana Sunder.

Furthermore, Dhanush is also working on his bilingual film Vaathi, which is being helmed by Venky Atluri, and Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller.

