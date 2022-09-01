Naane Varuven: Dhanush & Elli AvrRam make for a beautiful pair in dreamy new poster; Promise update soon

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil drama Naane Varuven is one of the most anticipated films in the South, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvagharan. The film will also see Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam making her Tamil debut. Now, the makers shared a dreamy new poster featuring Dhanush and Elli and they make a beautiful on-screen pair. They promise stunning chemistry.

Dhanush is seen looking at Elli as she gazes through in the new poster. With the poster, the makers also promised to announce an exciting update very soon. However, more details will be announced. The expectations are sky high for the film as his previous film Thiruchitrambalam did wonders at the box office.

Indhuja Ravichander has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dhanush. Naane Varuven is special as with this film, Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Previously, the two brothers worked together in films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Om Prakash is handling the cinematography.

"I was very nervous and excited, and after the first day of the shoot itself, I felt very good because Dhanush was really supportive and kind to me, and that meant a lot because he's such a big superstar and a phenomenal actor. One can tend to get nervous but he just makes sure you’re comfortable and if there’s any concern, you can express it. Even Selvaraghavan Sir is so amazing, I’ve got to grow and express more as an actor under Sir’s direction. It's been a dream and satisfaction as an actor and I really want to work with both again," said Elli AvrRam as she shared her experience of working with National Award winner Dhanush and his director brother Selvaraghavan.