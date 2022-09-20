Naane Varuven: Dhanush starrer to hit cinema halls on September 29; Check out new poster

While Dhanush shared a poster of himself with an arrow, the makers shared a family poster featuring Elli AvrRam . The makers shared a poster in which Dhanush is seen spending some quality time with his reel family, sitting in a boat. Naane Varuven will clash at the box office with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which is set to release one day after, on September 30.

Dhanush's much anticipated Naane Varuven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan, is all set to release this month. The actor took to his Twitter and announced that the film will release in theaters on September 29. He shared a new poster and wrote, "Naane Varuven #sep29 worldwide."

Naane Varuven has garnered a fair deal of attention with its gripping teaser and haunting theme song. The versatile actor gives a powerful performance in this tale of two look-alikes whose lives get intertwined by the hand of fate. Made under the direction of Selvaraghavan, the storyline talks about a déjà vu effect between two duplicates.

Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade with this venture. Earlier, the two brothers had joined forces for movies like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Indhuja Ravichander and Elli AvrRam will play the female leads opposite Dhanush, while Yogi Babu will play the supporting role. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, Om Prakash is looking after the camera work for the flick and the editing is being performed by Bhuvana Sunder.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is basking in the success of his recently released film Thiruchitrambalam, which hit the screens on August 18 and emerged as a massive hit at the box office. It received rave reviews with most critics praising the storyline and performances. For his next, he has films like Vaathi and Captain Miller lined up.

