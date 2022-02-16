Naane Varuven: Dhanush taking training, learning special skills for his next with Selvaraghavan

These days, Dhanush is busy rolling his next with brother Selvaraghavan, Naane Varuven. The latest update regarding the shoot is that the actor is taking archery lessons for the movie. We cannot wait to see Dhanush showcasing his newly acquired skills on the big screen.

For those who are not aware, Dhanush will be playing a dual role in the film. The movie talks about a déjà vu effect between two lookalikes. Recently, the makers released the poster from the film revealing the look of both characters. In the poster, the actor dons spikes and goatee as a youngster, and he is also seen as a spec clad bearded man. Fans will get to see a lot of this versatile actor in his latest outing.

The film holds a special place for the fans as Dhanush is joining hands with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Earlier, the two brothers have delivered films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Meanwhile, Indhuja Ravichander will be playing the leading lady opposite Dhanush in the movie and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a pivotal character. The cinematography for Naane Varuven is done by Om Prakash, while editing is handled by Bhuvana Sunder.

Apart from this, Dhanush will also be a part of The Gray Man. Touted to be an action thriller, the American flick has been jointly directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.