Naane Varuven: Dhanush's cowboy look trends on social media

Tamil actor Dhanush's first look poster for his upcoming movie 'Naane Varuven' has grabbed everyone's attention. Directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan, Dhanush's poster for the film is already trending on social media.

It is reported that the team will kick-start the shooting of the film on Saturday.

Dhanush is seen in a cowboy avatar wearing a hat, green jacket and carrying a stun gun on his shoulder in the poster. Actress Indhuja Ravichandran of 'Bigil' fame has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dhanush in this thriller.

It is reported that Dhanush, who has been seen in a variety of unconventional characters, is set to play a dual role, which has both positive and negative shades.

'Naane Varuven' marks Dhanush's reunion with his sibling-director after a decade, which doubles the anticipation among movie buffs.

The siblings, so far, have worked together in multiple movies such as 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', 'Kaadhal Kondein', 'Pudhupettai', and 'Mayakkam Enna'.

Noted Tamil producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations is producing the film, while the makers have roped in Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose the music.

More details are to be unveiled soon.

