Naane Varuven: The makers of Dhanush's upcoming suspense drama drop a BIG UPDATE

The versatile star Dhanush has a promising lineup ahead, and fans are thrilled for each and every movie. One of his forthcoming dramas is the action thriller, Naane Varuven. As the fans await to see the project in cinema halls, the makers have come up with a big update from the film. They will be unveiling the first track from the suspense drama on the 7th of September this year.

The announcement poster shows Dhanush in the middle of a lake, sitting alone on a boat. He looks full of sass with funky clothes, a clean shave, and shades. Announcing the news, The Gray Man actor tweeted, "Only one within the town, There were two kings. A king is good, Another king is bad."

