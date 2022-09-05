Naane Varuven: The makers of Dhanush's upcoming suspense drama drop a BIG UPDATE
The primary single from Dhanush's forthcoming thriller, Naane Varuven will be available to the audience on the 7th of September this year.
The versatile star Dhanush has a promising lineup ahead, and fans are thrilled for each and every movie. One of his forthcoming dramas is the action thriller, Naane Varuven. As the fans await to see the project in cinema halls, the makers have come up with a big update from the film. They will be unveiling the first track from the suspense drama on the 7th of September this year.
The announcement poster shows Dhanush in the middle of a lake, sitting alone on a boat. He looks full of sass with funky clothes, a clean shave, and shades. Announcing the news, The Gray Man actor tweeted, "Only one within the town, There were two kings. A king is good, Another king is bad."
Just two days back, the makers revealed a new poster from the flick featuring Dhanush and Elli AvrRam. The protagonist is seen looking at her as she gazes through. We would also like to inform you that Elli AvrRam will be stepping into Kollywood with Naane Varuven. Financed by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, Prakash is looking after the Cinematography of the film.
Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade with this venture. Earlier, the two brothers had joined forces for movies like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Selvaraghavan opened up about working with his brother in an exclusive chat with us, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent."
