Naane Varuven: Makers share special birthday poster of Selvagharan with Dhanush & it gives creepy vibes

Naane Varuven is an upcoming Tamil film, which is directed by Selvagharan and also stars him along with Dhanush in the lead role. Today, the makers shared a new poster featuring Dhanush and Selvagharan to wish the latter on his birthday. The brother's duo can be seen giving an intense look and gives a creepy vibe. Fans are calling it a blockbuster poster and also trending the film on Twitter.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, makers wrote, "Congratulations on reaching the pinnacle of performance @selvaraghavan in motion. #NaaneVaruven #HappyBirthdaySelvaraghavan."

Indhuja Ravichander has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dhanush. Naane Varuven is special as with this film, Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Previously, the two brothers worked together in films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Om Prakash is handling the cinematography. The project's editing has been done by Bhuvana Sunder

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who got separated from Dhanush recently, took to her Instagram story to wish his brother and director Selvaraghavan on birthday. She shared a cute pic of hugging Selvaraghavan and penned a lovely birthday.

