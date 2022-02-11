Naane Varuven New Poster: Dhanush to play a dapper youngster and rugged man in Selvaraghavan directorial

As we informed you earlier, Dhanush has commenced the new schedule for Selvaraghavan’s directorial Naane Varuven. Now, the makers have released the new poster from the film revealing Dhanush’s dual role. On one side, the actor has spikes and goatee look as a youngster. On the other side, he is a specs clad bearded man. Both these looks are equally powerful. Fans of the star are in for a double treat.

It is already known that Dhanush will be playing a dual role in Naane Varuven. The storyline talks about a déjà vu effect between two lookalikes. Dhanush is working together with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Earlier, the two brothers collaborated for projects Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Check out the post below:

Indhuja Ravichander has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dhanush, while Yogi Babu will play supporting role.

Selvaraghavan recently informed that the team has already finish composing the album of Naane Varuven. Meanwhile, cinematography for the film has been done by Om Prakash and editing handled by Bhuvana Sunder. Dhanush’s next is expected to release later this year. However, no release date has been announced yet.