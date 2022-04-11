Naane Varuven shoot wrapped up; Dhanush gives vintage vibes in the latest PIC from the thriller

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil drama, Naane Varuven is making noise for all the reasons. Now, the versatile star has wrapped up the shoot for the project directed by his brother Selvagharan. Informing about the same, the Maari actor shared an enchanting monochrome picture where he can be seen sitting on a car. The photo was captioned, “And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING”.

With Dhanush on the main role, the thriller also stars Indhuja Ravichander as the female lead. Yogi Babu will also be playing a prominent character in the movie. The Karnan actor will play dual role in his next.

. Naane Varuven is special as with this film, Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Previously, the two brothers worked together in films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Om Prakash is handling the cinematography. The project's editing has been done by Bhuvana Sunder.

Also Read: Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy, shares adorable pics with husband Nithin