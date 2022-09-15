Naane Varuven Teaser: Dhanush shines both as a young brat and a simple family man- WATCH
The makers of Dhanush's suspense drama Naane Varuven have unveiled the teaser from the flick.
Dhanush is all ready to leave the fans impressed yet again with his upcoming nail-biter, Naane Varuven. Now, the makers of this suspense drama have dropped the teaser from the film. The versatile actor gives a powerful performance in this tale of two look-alikes whose lives get intertwined by the hand of fate. Made under the direction of Selvaraghavan, the storyline talks about a déjà vu effect between two duplicates.
The intense trailer gives us an insight into the life of a psychopath who does not care about the repercussions of his actions, and his lookalike, who despite being a simple family man gets cough up in his messy ways. If the teaser is any hint, Dhanush will be delivering an edge-of-the-seat thriller, than will send chills down your spine. Sharing the preview, the Maaran actor tweeted, "Here we go !! Naane varuven Teaser https://youtu.be/N-WecixCcLE."
Dhanush is working with his brother Selvaraghavan for almost 10 years, after giving hits like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Sharing his experience of working with his brother, director Selvaraghavan told in an interview with Pinkvilla, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding, that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent."
Besides Dhanush, Indhuja Ravichander and Elli AvrRam will be seen as the leading ladies of the drama, along with Yogi Babu in a crucial role.
