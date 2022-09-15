Naane Varuven Teaser: Dhanush shines both as a young brat and a simple family man- WATCH

Dhanush is all ready to leave the fans impressed yet again with his upcoming nail-biter, Naane Varuven. Now, the makers of this suspense drama have dropped the teaser from the film. The versatile actor gives a powerful performance in this tale of two look-alikes whose lives get intertwined by the hand of fate. Made under the direction of Selvaraghavan, the storyline talks about a déjà vu effect between two duplicates.

The intense trailer gives us an insight into the life of a psychopath who does not care about the repercussions of his actions, and his lookalike, who despite being a simple family man gets cough up in his messy ways. If the teaser is any hint, Dhanush will be delivering an edge-of-the-seat thriller, than will send chills down your spine. Sharing the preview, the Maaran actor tweeted, "Here we go !! Naane varuven Teaser https://youtu.be/N-WecixCcLE."