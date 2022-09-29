Naane Varuven: The Dhanush starrer is not competing with Ponniyin Selvan, confirms producer

Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is finally hitting the theatres today. The project, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks the National award-winning actor’s reunion with his elder brother and acclaimed filmmaker, Selvaraghavan. From the recently released official teaser, it is evident that Naane Varuven is going to be yet another unique cinematic experience from the talented director. But, the audiences, especially the fans of Dhanush are unhappy with the film’s box office clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to Behindwoods TV, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed that Naane Varuven is not competing with Ponniyin Selvan, which is one of the biggest projects ever produced by the Tamil film industry. He also added that Naane Varuven is not shielding along with such a massive release, for a safe launch. According to the veteran producer, the team decided to release the Dhanush starrer on September 29, a day before the release of Ponniyin Selvan I, as they didn’t want to miss out on the Navaratri season.