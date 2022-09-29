Naane Varuven: The Dhanush starrer is not competing with Ponniyin Selvan, confirms producer
Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven confirmed that the film is not competing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is finally hitting the theatres today. The project, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks the National award-winning actor’s reunion with his elder brother and acclaimed filmmaker, Selvaraghavan. From the recently released official teaser, it is evident that Naane Varuven is going to be yet another unique cinematic experience from the talented director. But, the audiences, especially the fans of Dhanush are unhappy with the film’s box office clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to Behindwoods TV, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed that Naane Varuven is not competing with Ponniyin Selvan, which is one of the biggest projects ever produced by the Tamil film industry. He also added that Naane Varuven is not shielding along with such a massive release, for a safe launch. According to the veteran producer, the team decided to release the Dhanush starrer on September 29, a day before the release of Ponniyin Selvan I, as they didn’t want to miss out on the Navaratri season.
However, the Tamil cine-goers are also disappointed with the makers of Naane Varuven for not promoting the film enough. Ponniyin Selvan, on the other hand, is getting nationwide attention with its massive promotions. The latest reports suggest that director Selvaraghavan and his team decided to not go for active promotions, as they wanted to maintain the mysterious effect created by the film's promising teaser and the haunting first single composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Coming to Naane Varuven, Dhanush is playing a double role in the film, as Kathir and Prabhu. Even though the teaser didn’t reveal anything about the film’s plot, it hints that one of the characters played by the leading man has negative shades. Ponniyin Selvan, on the other hand, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, is getting released in two parts.
