Naanum Rowdy Dhaan copyright case: Dhanush owns intellectual property rights even on Nayanthara’s costumes in film?

Nayanthara’s ongoing legal case with Dhanush started when the latter slammed a copyright case against the actress and her team for using BTS clippings of their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary film. As per Dhanush, who is the producer of the 2015-released film, these clips were used without his permission and NOC. The case is now sub judice under the Madras HC.

And now, in the latest hearing of the case, some shocking claims were made by the lawyer from Dhanush's side.

Senior advocate PS Raman argued that by using that 28-second-long BTS video in her documentary, Nayanthara and her team broke the first agreement the two made when they signed up for the film.

Well, being the producer, Dhanush owns all the rights to the film, including the costumes that Nayanthara wore during the shooting time period.

The advocate said, “We (the firm and Nayanthara) signed an agreement saying I have the copyright over every character and everything to do with the film. I even have copyright over the costumes she (Nayanthara) has worn in my film. So, the suit is not barred. it has a cause of action and can go for hearing."

Well, the new response from Dhanush’s lawyer came after two applications submitted by the streaming giant of the documentary at the Madras Court, seeking rejection of the leave granted to the actor’s production house to sue Nayanthara.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Nayanthara had responded to the shocking copyright claim slammed on her documentary by Dhanush worth Rs. 10 crores by calling out the latter openly on social media.

The Jawan actress had expressed shock over such kind of behavior by Dhanush and even claimed it was a targeted attempt to malign her hard work and image.

ALSO READ: Amid alleged spat with Dhanush, Gautham Vasudev Menon openly ‘disowns’ their film Enai Noki Paayum Thota